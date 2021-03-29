Home / Cities / Pune News / Labour contractor robbed by duo who claimed to be cops
Labour contractor robbed by duo who claimed to be cops

By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAR 29, 2021 08:59 PM IST
A 47-year-old labour contractor was robbed by two men who claimed to be police officers and started a scuffle with him while accusing him of stealing a police diary on Sunday morning at a city bus stop.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Tarachand Khandagle (47), a resident of Yamuna nagar in Viman nagar area of Pune.

The incident happened around 11am on Sunday when the complainant was waiting for a PMPML bus to go to work.

Two unidentified men approached him while he was standing at the bus stop on Shri Krishna chowk in Viman nagar.

The two arrive at the spot and made him believe that one of them was a “saheb” (a senior officer) in the police force.

They then accused him of stealing one of their diaries and as the man got scared, they stole his gold chain worth 20,000.

They came on a scooty and one of them was speaking in Hindi. The victim is a labour contractor and was heading to a construction site. We do not have suspects, but we are on a trail and will find them soon,” said police sub inspector Sachin Jadhav of Vimantal police station.

The two used the false allegation of the complainant having stolen their dairy to get physically close and get in a scuffle with him before snatching his chain and fleeing the spot.

A case under Sections 392, 170 (personating a public servant), and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Vimantal police station.

Within 50 minutes of this incident, around 12 noon, a 77-year-old woman was robbed of her mangalsutra worth 87,000 in Bibwewadi. The police suspect the same people who robbed the 47-year-old in Viman nagar to have committed the crime in Bibwewadi.

A case under Sections 392 and 34 of IPC was registered at Bibwewadi police station.

The incidents come at the foot of two incidents where two senior citizens were robbed by people claiming to be police officials from crime branch. In all four cases, no arrests have been reported yet.

