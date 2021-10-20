Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Labour minister okays increase of bed capacity at ESIC hospital in Pune: Misal

Bhupendra Yadav, minister for labour and employment, has given his nod to increase the bed capacity of the ESIC hospital in Bibwewadi, Pune, from 120 to 500 beds, said MLA Madhuri Misal
Updated on Oct 20, 2021 12:47 AM IST
By HTC

PUNE Bhupendra Yadav, minister for labour and employment, has given his nod to increase the bed capacity of the ESIC hospital in Bibwewadi from 120 to 500 beds.

Madhuri Misal, MLA from Parvati met minister Yadav on Tuesday over the increase in capacity of the ESIC (Employees State Insurance Corporation) hospital.

Misal said, “Minister agreed to increase of the bed capacity in Pune. Pune city has only Sasson hospital which is run by the state government. Considering the city’s population, it is needs to increase the capacity of the existing hospitals.”

Misal said, “For the last 10 years, I am following this.”

