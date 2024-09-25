Menu Explore
Labourer dies after falling from 6th floor of under construction building in Pune; contractor booked

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 26, 2024 05:38 AM IST

A case was registered on Tuesday against the contractor for not providing safety equipment at the site, said police

A 40-year-old construction worker died after falling from the sixth floor of an under-construction building in Katraj.

(REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The incident was reported on September 9 at the under-construction site of Narmada City F1 building. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

A case was registered on Tuesday against the contractor for not providing safety equipment at the site, said police.

The deceased has been identified as Ramu Ramsingh Rathod, 40, who resided in Katraj area and originally hailed from Telanaga.

The incident was reported on September 9 at the under-construction site of Narmada City F1 building.

Rathod accidentally lost balance while working and fell from the sixth floor of the building. Emergency services were called to the scene, but despite their efforts he died on the spot.

Police are also investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident.

A case has been registered at Bharti Vidyapeeth police station under sections 106 of the BNS.

Follow Us On