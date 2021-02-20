Lack of public sanitation irks NIBM residents

Hundreds of residents of NIBM, Bhairoba nullah, Mohammadwadi, Undri and Wanowrie are finding it difficult to find public toilets in the area. The area is home to over five lakh residents and is one of the most important business hubs of eastern Pune which sees a large number of visitors from different parts of the city.

Due to lack of public toilets, people are seen utilising abandoned plots, NIBM reserve forest areas, secluded spots near residential societies, Bhairoba nullah open area as alternatives to toilets. NIBM area does not have a single public toilet facility for the citizens while Wanowrie has one near Bhairoba nullah and it is covered with a tin sheet and locked out for the general public.

NIBM residents visiting marketplaces expressed their disappointment with the Pune Municipal Corporation of its failure in erecting public toilets. Sanjay Dabhade, a visitor, said, “We come here for work daily but whenever there is a need to use a toilet, we find it difficult as there is no facility in the area. We are forced to use open spaces and even the forest area. There is no option left for the citizens as PMC is least bothered or concerned about the people.”

“The citizens are not hygienic at all,” notes writer Abrar H Rashid who is a resident of NIBM area . “Both - the Cantonment Board and the PMC - do not pay heed to the fact that urinals are a necessity of life. MG road has got only two urinals. East Street has none. The well-known NIBM has none. Neighbouring Salunkhe Vihar road has only one. How does the government expect India to be clean when the authorities themselves are not bothered about it?” he questioned.

Social worker Danish Khan, a resident of Imperial Society in Mohammadwadi, said, “Neither NIBM nor Mohammadwadi area has public toilets. It is essential that the PMC sets up public toilets as citizens don’t have any such facility here. The reserve forest area plot near NIBM main gate and the entire surroundings, the spot opposite Voyage to the stars building along NIBM annexe connecting road, entire Mohammadwadi and parts of Salunke Vihar are without a public toilet. We need robust toilet blocks which are citizen and environment-friendly. The citizens want toilet facilities and the PMC must provide it to them as it is their right.”

Additional commissioner Madhav Jagtap, said, “If there is no toilet in any area then it has to be proposed and where that has to be constructed will be decided by the ward office as citizens do have objections. Ward office of Wanowrie will be directed to open the locked public toilet.”

Public sanitation system

According to the ease of index report published by the government of India in August 2018, Pune was adjudged as the most liveable city in the country, but the city suffered from like poor public sanitation system especially lack of public toilets.

The city with a population of more than 44 lakh, currently has only one toilet for every 244 persons in the city. As per international standards it should be one per 50 for a city.

According to the information provided by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officials, there are about 1,332 public toilets within PMC limits with more than 18, 000 toilet seats for both men and women.