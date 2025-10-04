Land measurement for Purandar airport gains momentum, 802 acres measured so far

Pune - The land measurement process for the proposed Purandar International Airport has started gaining pace after the farmers, who had given their consent for land acquisition, submitted their approval letters. According to information provided by the Pune district administration, the measurement of 802 acres of land has been completed till now. Pune, India - Aug. 3, 2018: Purandar Airport visitn at Pargaon Memane, Purandar in Pune, India, on Friday, August 3, 2018. (Photo by Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)(Purandar Airport Story)

After the deadline for granting consent letters ended on September 28, the actual measurement work was initiated by the district administration from last Friday. Officials have planned to complete the entire land measurement process by October 20. Once this stage is completed, the state government will finalise the compensation package and submit proposals regarding payments and rehabilitation to the farmers. Subsequently, the process of direct land acquisition will commence.

Initially, five independent teams were appointed by the district administration for the survey work. However, to expedite the process, one additional team has now been formed. These survey teams include officers from the Revenue Department, Forest Department, Public Works Department, Agriculture Department, Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran, and Purandar Lift Irrigation Scheme.

The measurement process also involves valuation of fruit-bearing trees, farm wells, and water pipelines located on the agricultural land. Officials have informed that the process has been conducted smoothly and peacefully so far.

For the airport, land will be acquired from seven villages, including Pargaon, Kumbharvalan, Ekhatpur, Munjawadi, Khanwadi, Udachiwadi and Vanpuri. In total, around 3,000 acres of land is required for the project. “During the consent period, as many as 3,220 farmers submitted approval for acquisition of 2,810 acres of land. This translates to nearly 95% of the required land being made available through consent, clearing a major hurdle for the ambitious project,” said a senior district administration official on condition of anonymity.

The Purandar International Airport has long been seen as a crucial infrastructure development for Pune and the surrounding regions. With the land survey gaining momentum and a majority of farmers cooperating, officials are optimistic that the project will soon enter its next phase of direct acquisition and eventual construction.