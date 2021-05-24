Land measurement of Eastern part of ring road set to begin next week

After the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) received a formal nod for the land acquisition process of the Eastern side of the ring road on May 19th, a meeting was conducted by district collector Rajesh Deshmukh on Monday regarding the planning of joint measurement survey in the eastern part of the project.

According to the MSRDC officials, the actual land measurement and survey process will begin next week. The joint measurement survey has been undergoing in the Western side and the survey process in 12 villages of 160 hectares has been completed so far.

“The first step now is to present the proposal to the collector’s office after that collector’s office will issue a notice formalising the process. So, the actual process is expected to begin next week,” said Sandeep Patil sub-divisional engineer Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC).

The Eastern ring road will pass through 46 villages in five tehsils namely Maval, Khed, Purandar, Bhor, Haveli in Pune district. Officials are expecting more resistance from the villagers and farmers in the Eastern part because of the higher rates of the land. Meetings have been planned with locals to resolve the doubts.

“We are going to conduct more meetings with the farmers. Their apprehensions will be resolved through dialogue. From next week we have planned meetings with the locals. We are planning to complete the land acquisition before Diwali,” said Patil.

“I have instructed the officials to resolve the doubts of landowners and complete the land acquisition process,” said Rajesh Deshmukh, Pune district collector.

The Eastern Route

Urse (Mumbai-Pune Expressway)

Talegaon MIDC

Indori

Bhandara hill

Khalumbre

Chimbali

Alandi

Solu

Lonikand

Wadebolai

Sortapwadi (Pune Solapur road)

Tarade

Dive

Chambhali

Somurdi

Kelwade (NH 48 Pune Satara road)

Total affected villages: 46

(Maval: 11 villages

Khed:12 villages

Haveli: 15 villages

Purandar: 5 villages

Bhor: 3 villages)

Land required- 859.88 hectares