Home / Cities / Pune News / Land measurement of Eastern part of ring road set to begin next week
pune news

Land measurement of Eastern part of ring road set to begin next week

After the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) received a formal nod for the land acquisition process of the Eastern side of the ring road on May 19th, a meeting was conducted by district collector Rajesh Deshmukh on Monday regarding the planning of joint measurement survey in the eastern part of the project
By Manasi Deshpande, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAY 24, 2021 08:42 PM IST
HT Image

After the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) received a formal nod for the land acquisition process of the Eastern side of the ring road on May 19th, a meeting was conducted by district collector Rajesh Deshmukh on Monday regarding the planning of joint measurement survey in the eastern part of the project.

According to the MSRDC officials, the actual land measurement and survey process will begin next week. The joint measurement survey has been undergoing in the Western side and the survey process in 12 villages of 160 hectares has been completed so far.

“The first step now is to present the proposal to the collector’s office after that collector’s office will issue a notice formalising the process. So, the actual process is expected to begin next week,” said Sandeep Patil sub-divisional engineer Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC).

The Eastern ring road will pass through 46 villages in five tehsils namely Maval, Khed, Purandar, Bhor, Haveli in Pune district. Officials are expecting more resistance from the villagers and farmers in the Eastern part because of the higher rates of the land. Meetings have been planned with locals to resolve the doubts.

“We are going to conduct more meetings with the farmers. Their apprehensions will be resolved through dialogue. From next week we have planned meetings with the locals. We are planning to complete the land acquisition before Diwali,” said Patil.

“I have instructed the officials to resolve the doubts of landowners and complete the land acquisition process,” said Rajesh Deshmukh, Pune district collector.

The Eastern Route

Urse (Mumbai-Pune Expressway)

Talegaon MIDC

Indori

Bhandara hill

Khalumbre

Chimbali

Alandi

Solu

Lonikand

Wadebolai

Sortapwadi (Pune Solapur road)

Tarade

Dive

Chambhali

Somurdi

Kelwade (NH 48 Pune Satara road)

Total affected villages: 46

(Maval: 11 villages

Khed:12 villages

Haveli: 15 villages

Purandar: 5 villages

Bhor: 3 villages)

Land required- 859.88 hectares

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Cyclone Yaas
Covaxin
Sushil Kumar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP