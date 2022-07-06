Landslide near Pratapgad fort after heavy downpour; no casualty

Following heavy rains that continued for the third consecutive day in parts of western Maharashtra, a landslide occurred on a road leading to the Pratapgad fort in western Maharashtra’s Satara district on Wednesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to officials from Satara district administration, no casualty was reported and no one was trapped in the debris.

Public Works Department’s executive engineer, Sanjay Sonawane, said, the incident took place in the wee hours on the main road (no.17) which leads to Pratapgad, located about 140 km from Pune and over 200 km from Mumbai.

“There was a minor incident of a landslide as a portion of the hillside crashed on the road leading to the Pratapgad fort. After receiving information, our team reached the spot and cleared the debris from the road,” Sonawane said.

The famous Mahabaleshwar hill station in Satara district near Pratapgadh witnessed heavy rains on Tuesday. It recorded 197 mm downpour in the 24-hour period ending at 8 am on Wednesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}