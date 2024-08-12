Laptop, gold chain, mobile stolen from parked car in Kalyaninagar area

An unidentified man stole a bag carrying a laptop, gold chain, smart phone together worth ₹2.52 lakh by breaking the windowpane of a car parked outside a hotel in Kalyaninagar area. On Saturday he, along with his friend, came to Pune to meet his relatives. While returning, they parked the car in front of Kalyani Hotel and went for dinner. (VIDEO GRAB)

The incident was reported on Saturday between 7pm and 7:30 pm in front of the Kalyani Hotel.

A complaint was filed by Rushikesh Ajit Somwanshi,34, who works as a manager at a private bank in Ahmednagar.

On Saturday he, along with his friend, came to Pune to meet his relatives. While returning, they parked the car in front of Kalyani Hotel and went for dinner.

Later, a hotel staffer informed them that the windowpane of their car was broken. The complaint, along with his friend, rushed to the spot and found that the windowpane of their car was broken and valuables along with laptop, mobile and gold chain were missing.

Somwanshi said, “Rear windowpane of the right side of the car was broken by an unknown man and valuables like laptop, laptop bag, golden chain and smartphone were missing.”

Officials from Yerwada police station said that they are analysing CCTV footage in the nearby locality to ascertain the identity of the accused.

A case has been registered against an unknown person under sections 303(2), 324(4) and 324(5) of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita 2023.