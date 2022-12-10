Laxmi Road closed for traffic on Dec 11; various events lined to celebrate Pedestrians’ Day

The promote pedestrian-friendly streets, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has undertaken works like footpath repairs, painting zebra crossings, installing signals, and raising mid-block crossings on 21 roads across the city to observe Pedestrians’ Day on Sunday.

Also, city’s busy shopping street, Laxmi Road, will be closed for traffic on Sunday, said officials.

Nikhil Mijar, traffic transport planning, road department, PMC, said, “The idea of celebrating this day is to create awareness, sensitise masses on the importance of giving space for walking along the roads.”

Last year, PMC organised a grand celebration at Laxmi Road by making it vehicle free.

“This year too Laxmi Road will be closed for traffic from Umbrya Ganpati Chowk to Garud Ganpati Chowk between 11am and 4pm. A walking plaza will be organised, along with street plays and other activities,” said Mijar.

“We have arranged traffic diversions, Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) feeder buses will ply people closer to Laxmi Road,” added Mijar.

PMC will also launch two booklets on Pune streets assessment for walking and cycling, and about quantifying the impact of good design vs lack of design on pedestrians.

“We have surveyed 11 streets in the city and pre and post-design impact assessment study has been carried out with the assistance of the Institute for Transportation and Development Policy (ITDP),” said Mijar.

The second book is based on Pune school travel improvement plan, which talks about the importance of safe, walkable and attractive streets for school-going students.

Awareness on road safety

Jangli Maharaj Road, Fergusson College Road, Pashan-Sus Road, Lal Bahadur Shastri Road, Puram Chowk–Tilak Road, Bibwewadi Road – Ramyanagari to Pushpamangal, Sahakarnagar Road – Gajanan Maharaj Math to Panchami Hotel, Dhanakwadi –Teen Hatti Chowk, Wanowrie – Jagtap Chowk, Wanowrie-Samvidhan Chowk, Lullanagar to Gangadham Chowk, Jyoti hotel Chowk - Kondhwa, Hadapsar–Raheja circle to Vibgyor School, Saswad Road–Hadapsar Gadital to Gondhale Nagar, Magarpatta Road, Mayur Colony Road, City Pride theatre road, Kothrud, Karve Road –Paud Phata to Dahanukar Colony, Kharadi South Main Road, Vishrantwadi Road, Alandi Road–Bombay Sappers to Vishrantwadi Road

