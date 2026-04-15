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Laxminagar police arrest man for transporting foreign liquor illegally

Laxminagar police arrested Angrej Singh for illegally transporting foreign liquor worth ₹25 lakh and are investigating a possible larger network.

Published on: Apr 15, 2026 03:28 am IST
By Nadeem Inamdar
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The Laxminagar police arrested a 38-year-old man on Monday for allegedly transporting foreign liquor illegally and seized contraband and property worth around 25 lakh.

The seized liquor is valued at about 2 lakh, while the car and other assets recovered are worth around 23 lakh. (HT)

The accused has been identified as Angrej Singh Puransingh Gill, resident of Bopkhel. Acting on a tip-off, police laid a trap near Shahadal Baba Chowk, where they intercepted a suspicious Scorpio matching the description. When signalled to stop, the driver allegedly attempted to flee but was chased and detained.

During the search, police recovered several boxes of foreign liquor concealed inside the vehicle. The seized liquor is valued at about 2 lakh, while the car and other assets recovered are worth around 23 lakh, taking the total seizure to approximately 25 lakh.

Police said the accused did not have valid permits or documentation for transporting liquor, suggesting it was being moved illegally for sale in restricted or dry areas or for black-market distribution.

 
Home / Cities / Pune / Laxminagar police arrest man for transporting foreign liquor illegally
Home / Cities / Pune / Laxminagar police arrest man for transporting foreign liquor illegally
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