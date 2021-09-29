Home / Cities / Pune News / Lay cables for Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro route after monsoons, PMC tells PMRDA
Lay cables for Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro route after monsoons, PMC tells PMRDA

PMC has asked the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) to lay underground 132 KV electricity cables for the metro route between Hinjewadi and Shivajinagar after the monsoon season
By HTC
PUBLISHED ON SEP 29, 2021 12:42 AM IST

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has asked the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) to lay underground 132 KV electricity cables for the metro route between Hinjewadi and Shivajinagar after the monsoon season.

PMRDA is executing the metro line between Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar and planned to lay the electricity line for the metro now, before the starting work on the pillars.

V J Kulkarni , head of PMC’s road department said, “We got an application from the contractor to lay the electricity line for the metro, but we requested them to do it after the rainy season. Permission has also been sought for a cement concrete road near RBI bank on Ganeshkhind road.”

The Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro route is executed on the PPP basis. PMRDA is the nodal agency.

Recently, the PMC had approved the handover of land at various locations for entry and exit points to metro stations, as per the PMRDA’s request. The Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro corridor is elevated.

Story Saved
