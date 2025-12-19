Search
Fri, Dec 19, 2025
Leopard sighting confirmed in Keshavnagar; forest dept launches search operation

ByGayatri Vajpeyee
Published on: Dec 19, 2025 08:52 am IST

Pune: The forest department on Thursday confirmed a leopard sighting in Keshavnagar, triggering a large-scale search and surveillance operation in the area. The animal was reportedly spotted around 4am within the premises of Alcon Silverleaf Society, prompting immediate action by the forest department.

Soon after the alert, forest staff were deployed in Keshavnagar to track the animal’s movement and assess the situation. Vishal Chavan, range forest officer, Pune, said, “CCTV footage from the society confirmed the leopard sighting. As of now, multiple residential societies in the vicinity are being checked to establish the animal’s movement and determine whether it has moved out of the area or not.”

A drain with dense vegetation that runs through the locality is being treated as a potential hiding spot. Trap cameras have been installed along the drain and adjoining green patches to monitor any movement of the leopard.

Forest officials said the department will deploy a thermal drone to scan the area. The drone survey is expected to help locate the animal if it is resting in dense cover or low-visibility zones.

As a precautionary measure, the department has advised residents to remain indoors after dark, avoid venturing near the drain or isolated areas, and immediately report any sightings to the forest department.

The department also began night patrolling from Wednesday across Keshavnagar, Mundhwa and surrounding areas. Special teams were constituted for continuous monitoring to ensure public safety and prevent any untoward incident. Officials said further action, including capture if required, will be taken based on the leopard’s movement and risk assessment.

