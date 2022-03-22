Home / Cities / Pune News / Less enthusiasm for second dose, 19% beneficiaries yet to be jabbed
pune news

Less enthusiasm for second dose, 19% beneficiaries yet to be jabbed

With rise in Covid cases in other countries, dist will reintroduce masks, vaccinations and distancing norms
Children of 12-15 age group registering for mandated Corbevax vaccine of Biological E at Kamala Nehru Hospital, in Mangalwar peth on Saturday. (HT PHOTO)
Children of 12-15 age group registering for mandated Corbevax vaccine of Biological E at Kamala Nehru Hospital, in Mangalwar peth on Saturday. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Mar 22, 2022 03:12 PM IST
Copy Link
BySteffy Thevar

PUNE Out of the 3.81 million people who have got the first dose in the city, 3.10 million have got the second dose which is about 81.44% have got both doses while close to 19% or 707,361 are yet to take their second dose, according to Pune Municipal Corporation, health department.

With concerns of new variants, rising cases in multiple countries, the state government has stated that the district administration must look forward to reintroducing preventive actions like compulsory wearing of masks, vaccinations and social distancing. However, experts have said that high rate of vaccination, hybrid immunity and also herd immunity gives us a higher level of protection.

Dr Suryakant Deokar, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) chief vaccination officer said, “Pune city has recorded the highest number of vaccinations since January 2021. We were the first to complete 100% vaccination and we were also one of the few cities which ran more than 100 vaccination centres from the beginning. Due to this, we could vaccinate a large number of people before another wave could hit us. As a result of the high vaccinations, in the third wave, we saw very few hospitalisations even though the number of new cases were at record high.”

As per the PMC’s health department, the city has reported 3,813,119 people who have got the first dose, 3,105,758 have got their second dose while 122,952 have got their precautionary dose as of March 16. As of now frontline workers, health care workers and all above 60 years with or without comorbidity have been made eligible for the third precautionary dose. Also, those aged between 12-15 have been made eligible to get their vaccine.

Although the number of new Covid-19 cases has dropped drastically, the state government is now pushing the district administration to ensure full vaccination coverage, adherence to usage of masks and also other Covid-19 Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) as cases continue to rise in other parts of the world and new of new variants are coming up.

Dr Rajesh Karyakarte, head of the microbiology department, Sasoon General Hospital said, “We are on the watch for any surge of new Covid-19 cases or hospitalisations which might go up in case a new variant comes up. Most of the samples which are coming to us now are testing negative. In the beginning of the third wave, we saw that in the initial days was a surge in variants of BA.2 , which was then followed by BA.1, for some time BA 1.1 which is now wreaking havoc in countries China and South Korea. Due to the high rate of infection and pathogenicity due to the Delta wave, hybrid immunity, both vaccination and infection and herd immunity the third wave did not impact hospitalisations as much.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Dr Narendra Dabholkar was gunned down by two motorcycle-riding attackers on August 20, 2013. (AP FILE)

    Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters

    Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.

  • Police said the district administration has invoked prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC in Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh. (Getty Images)

    1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops

    The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.

  • Hundreds of villagers went on a rampage and even torched four vehicles on the premises of Balthar police station, police said. (Getty Images)

    Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar

    On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.

  • Work underway near Bhalswa lake. (Sourced)

    Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up

    Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.

  • Vikas Kumar is an officer of the 1988 batch of the Indian Railway Traffic Service, and was earlier working as the executive director (operations) in the DMRC, prior to his current role as director (operations), DMRC. (Sourced)

    L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited

    Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 22, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out