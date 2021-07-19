Less than 50% beneficiaries in Pune district have got first Covid shot

As of July 16, less than 50 per cent of the district’s eligible population has got the first Covid-19 dose and close to 13 per cent of the population has got the second dose.

The district has an estimated over 9.67 million beneficiaries aged above 18 years eligible for the vaccine out of which only 4.15 million or 43 per cent have got the first jab while 1.27 million or 13 per cent have got the second jab, according to the district information office.

The district overall is yet to see half of its eligible population to get the first shot, however, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has seen over 55 per cent of the eligible beneficiaries get the first dose of the vaccine which is 1,875,192 beneficiaries out of the 3,438,351 beneficiaries. Out of the total beneficiaries, 16 per cent have been fully vaccinated with both doses.

Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has the least number of beneficiaries covered as only 74,1561 beneficiaries out of the 2,275,679 have got the first shot which makes up only 33 per cent of the eligible population and out of the total, only 10 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Out of the 3,963,765, Pune rural has vaccinated 1,533,880 people which makes up 39 per cent of the beneficiaries and out of this 13 per cent are fully vaccinated.

The city was the first to start the vaccination process in the state on January 16. The month of June saw a boost in the numbers of vaccination as compared to May, however, July is yet to see a boost in the numbers and many citizens aged above 45 who are now eligible to get the second shot and have been allowed to get the dose through walk-in are not getting the vaccine and had to return due to shortage of doses.

J Ponraj, a senior citizen residing in Hadapsar, said, “For the past five days we have been getting reminder messages through the Co-WIN app to get the second shot of the vaccine. We have visited our nearby centre daily for the five days for walk-in as we are unable to book a slot, but we have to return empty-handed as they do not have vaccines for walk-in beneficiaries.”

Ajit Pawar, deputy chief minister and Pune district guardian minister, earlier had said, “We have prepared our vaccination centres with infrastructure and staff to vaccinate over 1.5 lakh, people, daily if we get enough vaccines. We will also expand it to cover vaccination drives in housing societies and other such special initiatives only if we have enough vaccine doses.”