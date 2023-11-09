Light drizzle brings down air pollution in Pune

Pune: The city’s air quality improved a bit with the PM 2.5 level dropping significantly in the city, thanks to light rainfall. Parts of the city, including Katraj, Khadakwasla, Kothrud and Sinhagad Road reported drizzle on Wednesday.

As per the Central Pollution Control Board data, the Air Quality lndex (AQI) in Pune was recorded at 110 at 6 pm while the PM 10 and PM 2.5 levels were recorded 104 and 66 respectively till 8 pm. The AQI was around 146 on Tuesday during the same period.

Experts and weather department officials said the changing weather conditions contributed to the drop in air pollution.

Formation of a low-pressure area over the Arabian Sea near Konkan and adjoining areas resulted in cloudy weather in South and Central Maharashtra. Pune also experienced cloudy weather and the city is expected to face same situation till November 11.

There are chances of very light rainfall at different places in the city, said an official from the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Meanwhile, the city received very light rainfall at scattered places on November 8.

Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather and forecasting division, IMD, Pune said, “South easterly winds from the Arabian Sea are bringing moisture towards the interior part of Maharashtra. Due to this moisture incursion, Sindhdurg, Ratnagiri, Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli and Solapur districts are likely to get isolated light to moderate rainfall from 8-10 November. Districts, including Raigad, Pune, Ahmadnagar, Osmanabad, Latur, and Beed are likely to get drizzle or very light rainfall on November 8 and November 9.

Vineet Kumar, former scientist at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) Pune in his tweet on handle of X (formerly Twitter) mentioned that the latest IMD-GFS forecast suggested scattered rain along with thunderstorms in Pune from November 8 to November 11. However, rain will not occur across the city on all days.

“For the last 3-4 days, the weather condition was more stable, it has improved slightly in the last 24 hours. The wind speed also increased and water in the atmosphere is having a good impact on the air quality of the city,” said Mangesh Dighe, environment officer, Pune Municipal Corporation.

As per the IMD data, the minimum temperature recorded at Shivajinagar on Wednesday was 29.5 degrees Celsius maximum temperature and the minimum temperature was 21.4 degrees Celsius, higher than 5.7 degrees Celsius.

As per IMD data, the wind speed at Shivajinagar was 3.7040 kilometres per hour (KMPH).

