Light rains bring respite from humid weather

Pune: The city reported light rains on Wednesday evening bringing relief from uncomfortable warm temperature. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Shivajinagar received 1 mm of rainfall while Lohegaon reported 1.2 mm rain. Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather and forecasting division, IMD, Pune, said, “With moisture incurring from the Bay of Bengal, a small patch of light cloud has formed over Pune city and district, on Wednesday evening. It resulted in a short spell of very light rain. It reduced the feeling of discomfort for some time. As there is some cooling process in the atmosphere, late night and early morning haze is likely to be experienced in the city.”

Two different atmospheric systems are forming over the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal.

The cyclonic circulation over the Southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep is likely to develop into a low-pressure area during the next 36 hours and it will move further west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression over the Central Arabian Sea around October 21.

Another cyclonic circulation lies over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining Andaman Sea. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and form a low-pressure area over central parts of the Bay of Bengal around October 20.

However, not much rain is forecast for the state during festive time, said Kashyapi.

Currently, the city is experiencing partly cloudy weather towards the evening hours. In the upcoming days, the sky will be mainly clear, said weather department officials.

