Light to moderate rain likely in Pune on September 6, 7

PUNE The city is likely to experience light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall in ghat areas on September 6 and September 7, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials on Friday.

As the southwest monsoon enters its last leg, monsoon revival is likely to be seen in the state from September 6, said, officials.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather forecasting department of IMD Pune, said that monsoon revival is likely from September 6.

“At present, there is no active trough (elongated area of relatively low pressure extending from the centre of a region of low pressure) available as of now. There is an upper air cyclonic circulation in the Saurashtra and Kutch area and another on coastal Andhra Pradesh and Bay of Bengal. Another upper air cyclonic circulation east-central Bay of Bengal is active currently. The revival of monsoon is expected around September 6,” said Kashyapi.

He added that on September 6 and September 7, it is likely that ghat areas around the city will receive isolated heavy rain.

“Pune city will have cloudy weather and light-moderate rainfall during this time. Along with Pune district, Konkan and Goa will receive isolated heavy rainfall. Moreover, parts of Marathwada, central Maharashtra and Vidarbha may receive light to moderate rainfall along with thunderstorm and lightning activity till September 7,” said Kashyapi.

Because of monsoon breaks in August, Pune city reported a deficiency of 62.5 mm rainfall between June 1 to September 3. The actual rainfall received by the city was 388 millimetres against the normal of 450.5 mm as per IMD.

Pune district has reported a deficiency of two per cent between June 1 to September 3. This rainfall deficiency has increased because of the frequent breaks by the southwest monsoon.

With two consecutive breaks by the southwest monsoon, rainfall across Maharashtra has been normal. So far, Nandurbar, Buldhana, Gidnia and Gadchiroli have received largely deficient rainfall between June 1 to September 2. The rest of the districts in the state have normal or above-normal rainfall.

Maharashtra state so far has reported only three per cent excess rainfall which falls under the normal category.