Light to very light rainfall in Pune till month-end: IMD

In its special forecast for Navratri that started on Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that Pune city would report light to very light rainfall till the end of September.

The conditions are becoming favourable for the withdrawal of monsoon from other parts of Northwest India and some parts of Central India. But as per the weather department, the withdrawal of monsoon may take more time in Maharashtra.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting department at IMD Pune, said that the city is likely to see partly cloudy skies till the end of September.

“Partly cloudy skies will be seen in the city with light to very light rainfall in some places across Pune city. Till October 2, the forecast issued is of light rainfall in the city limits,” said Kashyapi.

He added that the day temperature would be around 30 degree Celsius and the night temperature would remain at around 20 degrees Celsius in Lavale, Magarpatta, Pashan, Lohegaon, Shivaji Nagar and Lohegaon.

As per the IMD officials, the line of withdrawal of Southwest monsoon passes through Khajuwala, Bikaner, Jodhpur and Naliya.

“Conditions are becoming favourable for further withdrawal of Southwest monsoon from some more parts of Northwest India and some parts of the adjoining Central India till September 29,” the IMD said.

Kashyapi added that the withdrawal of monsoon over Maharashtra may take more time. “Till the end of September, it is unlikely that the Southwest monsoon will withdraw from Maharashtra. With the current forecast issued for all four subdivisions of Maharashtra, it looks like isolated places in Konkan and Goa, Marathwada and Central Maharashtra may witness lightning and thunderstorms,” said Kashyapi.