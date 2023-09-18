Liquor sale banned on three days during Ganesh festival

Pune district collector on Monday issued an order to keep all liquor shops in the district closed for three days during the Ganpati festival to maintain the law-and-order situation. The decision has been taken following a recommendation by the Excise Department.

According to the official order, the liquor shops in the district will remain closed on September 19 the day of Ganesh Chaturthi and on September 28 the immersion day for the whole day in the Pune district. Besides, the liquor shops will also remain closed on the 5th and 7th day of immersion till completion of the emission process in the respective area.

According to the district collector’s official order, the liquor shops will also remain shut on September 29 under the jurisdiction of the Pune Municipal Corporation at places from where the immersion procession passes till the time the immersion of all idols is completed. Anybody violating the order will be liable for strict punishment, district collector Rajesh Deshmukh said in official order.

The district collector has issued orders according to the Prohibition Act, 1949. He has also issued an official notice regarding the same. “In exercise of the powers conferred under the Maharashtra Central Prohibition Act, 1949, hereby order the retail sale of liquor in the following areas of jurisdiction. It is hereby ordered that all licenses (FL-2, FL-3, CL-3, FLBR-2, Form-E. Form-E-2 Vat. D-1) be closed on the specified day (during the period) and in the specified areas,” the notice by the district collector mentioned.

Authorities appealed people to celebrate the Ganesh festival by maintaining law and order in the locality or face legal consequences if found violating norms.