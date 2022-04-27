Liquor shops with large areas can upgrade to super-premium, elite outlets
The Maharashtra state excise department has decided to upgrade the liquor shops in the state into two categories - super-premium and the elite outlets. While the former will have more than 601 sq metres of area, the elite outlet category shops must have an area between 71 and 600 sq metres – similar to what is being seen in large cities, officials said.
According to excise officials, shop owners have to upgrade their existing licences by paying additional excise duty while setting up such ‘super premium’ and ‘elite’ facilities. The decision in this regard was taken last week at the cabinet meeting.
The International Spirits & Wines Association of India (ISWAI), an apex body of the Premium Alcoholic Beverage Industry, has welcomed the decision taken by the Maharashtra Government to upgrade the liquor shops in the state.
Nita Kapoor, chief executive officer (CEO) of the International Spirits and Wines Association of India (ISWAI), said, “This consumer-friendly approach by the state government, of upgrading the outlets will help the Alcobev manufacturers showcase their portfolio of products. As seen in the browsable outlets of other cities such as Gurgaon, Hyderabad, and Kolkata, these outlets provide a superior consumer experience where they can access their preferred brands under one roof, and get a deeper understanding of products”.
According to industry experts, the decision will create a safe environment for women buyers.
Suresh Menon, secretary-general, ISWAI, said, “The decision of the state is in the right direction as the consumers can now expect a wider choice of quality and premium products in a more conducive ambience. As the Alcobev industry is witnessing a growing trend of premiumisation and consumer preference for global brands, it is a pragmatic approach and the right path to building an economic opportunity for both the state and for the manufacturers.”
Lalu appears before Vaishali court in case of poll code violation
Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad on Wednesday appeared before a court in Bihar's Vaishali district through video conferencing in a case in which he is accused of making caste based remarks during the 2015 state assembly elections and of violating model of conduct. Earlier, the court of additional chief judicial magistrate, Smita Raj, had framed charges against Prasad. On Saturday last, the court had granted him bail.
RJD, Left plan a report card on Nitish govt on June 5, Cong skips Oppn meeting
Main opposition party in Bihar, the Rashtriya Janata Dal, and the Left parties will hold a joint convention on June 5 in Patna to mark the Sampoorna Kranti Diwas and release a report card on the Nitish Kumar government, highlighting its alleged failure in fulfilling its poll promises of generating lakhs of jobs, better law and order and economic growth, party functionaries said. Ruling JD(U)'s state unit president Umesh Singh Kushwaha dismissed the opposition's move.
Jharkhand Governor meets Modi, Shah amid turbulence in state
Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah and apprised them of the prevailing situation in the state, Raj Bhawan said in a statement. The Election Commission of India is already probing if it amounted to chief minister Hemant Soren, who has been accused of granting a stone chips mining lease to himself near state capital Ranchi holding an “office of profit”, which could invite his disqualification from the assembly membership.
Fewer people used state’s free ambulance service in pandemic year of 2020
Despite an acute shortage of ambulances being reported from across Maharashtra in the first wave of Covid-19 in 2020, fewer people availed of the state government's free ambulance service 108. Data from the Maharashtra Emergency Medical Services shows its fleet of 937 ambulances ferried over 9,18,778 patients with various health emergencies in 2020, nearly 12% lower than over one million patients transported in the pre-pandemic year of 2019.
PMC invites EoI to rent out 79 community halls in city
The Pune Municipal Corporation has invited expression of interest (EoI) for handing over 79 community halls in the city. The civic body has erected these community halls mainly in the slum areas )in Bibwewadi, Sahakarnagar, Parvati, Yerawada and others) to executive social programmes and workshops. As many community halls are used for political activities, the PMC planned to hand over these community halls to the various organisations.
