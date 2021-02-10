Literary fraternity in Pune helps young writer’s bereaved family by selling his book

Pune: The demise of a young writer in a road accident brought together his friends in the literary fraternity to extend a helping hand to the bereaved family.

Swapnil Kolte-Patil, 32, had created his identity as a promising literary figure in a short span of time through his historical novel and poems. He died in a road accident at Uruli Kanchan on Solapur highway when another vehicle hit his two-wheeler on January 27.

Kolte-Patil’s friends have taken the initiative to sell his newly published novel “Mukaddar” that narrates the life of Mughal ruler and emperor of India (1658–1707) Aurangzeb.

According to the young writer’s friend, “Mukaddar” was published just a few days before Kolte died in the accident. They feel that his writings are the only memories of him and his family needs support.

Kolte-Patil is survived by his wife, two children and an elderly mother.

His fellow writers and publisher have been encouraging people to buy his newly published book and the funds collected will be deposited in the name of Kolte-Patil’s 10-year-old daughter and three-year-old son.

“We had kept a target of selling 5,000 copies of “Mukaddar” in a month. Except for the printing cost, money collected from the sale will go to his family. Sharad Tandale, the publisher of the book, has offered to not take any commission. We are managing distribution of the book to check expenditure. As most writers do not earn enough for a decent living, we all have come together to support his family,” said Abhishek Kumbhar, writer.

According to the publisher, 5,000 copies of “Mukaddar” were sold in just 10 days and 5,000 more copies are being printed.

Kolte-Patil became known in literary circles after his poem collection “Unad” was published. He was also popular as a “shahir” (ballard poet).

“We had started to work on a novel named “Sheredakkhan”. It would have been our first novel together. I am working on this book. Meanwhile, we are taking steps to help his family and secure the future of his two kids,” said Ketan Puri, writer