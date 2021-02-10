IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Pune News / Literary fraternity in Pune helps young writer’s bereaved family by selling his book
Swapnil Kolte-Patil, 32, had created his identity as a promising literary figure in a short span of time through his historical novel and poems. (HT PHOTO)
Swapnil Kolte-Patil, 32, had created his identity as a promising literary figure in a short span of time through his historical novel and poems. (HT PHOTO)
pune news

Literary fraternity in Pune helps young writer’s bereaved family by selling his book

Swapnil Kolte-Patil died in a road accident at Uruli Kanchan on Solapur highway when another vehicle hit his two-wheeler on January 27
READ FULL STORY
By Manasi Deshpande
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 05:16 PM IST

Pune: The demise of a young writer in a road accident brought together his friends in the literary fraternity to extend a helping hand to the bereaved family.

Swapnil Kolte-Patil, 32, had created his identity as a promising literary figure in a short span of time through his historical novel and poems. He died in a road accident at Uruli Kanchan on Solapur highway when another vehicle hit his two-wheeler on January 27.

Kolte-Patil’s friends have taken the initiative to sell his newly published novel “Mukaddar” that narrates the life of Mughal ruler and emperor of India (1658–1707) Aurangzeb.

According to the young writer’s friend, “Mukaddar” was published just a few days before Kolte died in the accident. They feel that his writings are the only memories of him and his family needs support.

Kolte-Patil is survived by his wife, two children and an elderly mother.

His fellow writers and publisher have been encouraging people to buy his newly published book and the funds collected will be deposited in the name of Kolte-Patil’s 10-year-old daughter and three-year-old son.

“We had kept a target of selling 5,000 copies of “Mukaddar” in a month. Except for the printing cost, money collected from the sale will go to his family. Sharad Tandale, the publisher of the book, has offered to not take any commission. We are managing distribution of the book to check expenditure. As most writers do not earn enough for a decent living, we all have come together to support his family,” said Abhishek Kumbhar, writer.

According to the publisher, 5,000 copies of “Mukaddar” were sold in just 10 days and 5,000 more copies are being printed.

Kolte-Patil became known in literary circles after his poem collection “Unad” was published. He was also popular as a “shahir” (ballard poet).

“We had started to work on a novel named “Sheredakkhan”. It would have been our first novel together. I am working on this book. Meanwhile, we are taking steps to help his family and secure the future of his two kids,” said Ketan Puri, writer

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
Swapnil Kolte-Patil, 32, had created his identity as a promising literary figure in a short span of time through his historical novel and poems. (HT PHOTO)
Swapnil Kolte-Patil, 32, had created his identity as a promising literary figure in a short span of time through his historical novel and poems. (HT PHOTO)
pune news

Literary fraternity in Pune helps young writer’s bereaved family by selling his book

By Manasi Deshpande
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 05:16 PM IST
Swapnil Kolte-Patil died in a road accident at Uruli Kanchan on Solapur highway when another vehicle hit his two-wheeler on January 27
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Post-Covid Pune gradually tunes back to music, organisers uphold Covid norms

By Manasi Deshpande, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:24 PM IST
Despite the theatres and cultural halls only allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity in the state, Pune city is gradually regaining its cultural flavour
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Standing committee approves saffron flag on Sinhagad worth 1 cr

By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:24 PM IST
The standing committee of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Tuesday gave an approval to erect a saffron flag at the Sinhagad fort, worth 1 crore
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Two Hingoli natives booked for assault at Chakan hospital

By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:23 PM IST
Two engineers from Khed area of Pune were remanded to two days in custody of Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Monday for assaulting a security guard and a policeman and pushing a doctor at Chakan government hospital on Monday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Police crackdown on vehicle vandals, 472 arrested in 145 cases over four years

By Nadeem Inamdar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:23 PM IST
The Pune police have arrested 472 accused in 145 cases of vehicle vandalism during the past four years
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

61-year old woman duped of 13.1 lakh by Facebook friend

By HT Correspondent, Pune
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:23 PM IST
A 61-year-old woman was duped of 13
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Realtor duped of 60 lakh, trading firm official from Kolhapur held

By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:22 PM IST
A businessman from Kolhapur was remanded to police custody for duping a Pune resident of 60 lakh through false investment schemes and related ads
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Pune rural and PCMC report less than 50% Covid19 vaccination, bring down district’s overall average

By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 10:17 PM IST
Pune: Owing to the fall in covid19 vaccination percentage in Pune rural and PCMC, the district’s overall covid19 vaccination percentage has gone down to 52%
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Case filed against 11 travel agents for money refund to customers

By Jigar Hindocha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 09:23 PM IST
Pune: A case has been filed in consumer court against 11 private travel agencies for not refunding customers post cancellation of tour due to coronavirus pandemic
READ FULL STORY
Close
IMA members on relay hunger strike against “mixopathy” at their headquarters on Tilak road, on Tuesday, (RAHUL RAUT/HT)
IMA members on relay hunger strike against “mixopathy” at their headquarters on Tilak road, on Tuesday, (RAHUL RAUT/HT)
pune news

IMA holds hunger strike in Pune over Ayurveda surgery move

By Namrata Devikar
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 05:43 PM IST
Pune: To oppose the Central Council of Indian Medicine (CCIM) gazette which allows students of Ayurveda to practice 58 surgeries, doctors of Indian Medical Association (IMA) staged a relay hunger strike in the city on Tuesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Pune district reports 7 deaths, 497 fresh Covid cases

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 08:42 PM IST
Pune: On Tuesday, Pune district reported seven deaths due to Covid-19 infection in 24 hours
READ FULL STORY
Close
People warm themselves around a bonfire at Gujarwadi in Katraj, on Tuesday, as the city was next to Jalgaon in the state to record coldest temperature on February 9. (RAHUL RAUT/HT)
People warm themselves around a bonfire at Gujarwadi in Katraj, on Tuesday, as the city was next to Jalgaon in the state to record coldest temperature on February 9. (RAHUL RAUT/HT)
pune news

Pune shivers at 8.6°C; coldest February day this year

By Namrata Devikar
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 05:33 PM IST
Pune: Pune on Tuesday recorded February’s coldest day this year at 8
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker working at one of the Covid-19 testing centre at Katraj in Pune. (RAHUL RAUT/HT)
A health worker working at one of the Covid-19 testing centre at Katraj in Pune. (RAHUL RAUT/HT)
pune news

Pune ranks second in state for vaccinating maximum beneficiaries

By Steffy Thevar
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 05:23 PM IST
Pune: As of Monday, Pune district ranked second in the state in terms of vaccinating maximum number of registered beneficiaries
READ FULL STORY
Close
The property registration scrutiny action comes after complaints were made to Mantralaya alleging illegal registrations taking place in the city in connivance with officials. (FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSE ONLY)
The property registration scrutiny action comes after complaints were made to Mantralaya alleging illegal registrations taking place in the city in connivance with officials. (FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSE ONLY)
pune news

Maharashtra to probe 27 sub registrar offices for property registration violations

By Nadeem Inamdar, Pune
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 01:42 AM IST
The Maharashtra state government initiated an in-depth probe of doubtful cases of property registration of unauthorised constructions and illegal plotting
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rujula Bhonsle wins gold at the 36th National Junior Athletic Championship at Guwahati on Sunday. (HT PHOTO)
Rujula Bhonsle wins gold at the 36th National Junior Athletic Championship at Guwahati on Sunday. (HT PHOTO)
pune news

14-year-old Pune sprinter breaks national record at junior athletic championship

By Jigar Hindocha, Pune
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 05:16 PM IST
“Running at top speed” was the only thing on the mind of 14-year-old Rujula Bhonsle when she sprinted and won the gold medal and secured a national record in the 60-metre race
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP