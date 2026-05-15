PUNE: The suspicious object found inside a washroom near the ICU of Usha Kiran Hospital in Hadapsar on Wednesday evening was a live improvised explosive device (IED) capable of causing significant damage to property and loss of life, Pune city police said on Thursday after registering a case of attempted murder and other offences in connection with the incident.

Live IED found in Hadapsar hospital capable of causing casualties: Police

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According to the police, the IED was spotted beneath a washbasin in a washroom located close to the hospital’s intensive care unit by hospital staffer Dr Vilas Gaikwad, who placed it in a box, shifted it to an open area and alerted the police.

Senior police officials along with the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) rushed to the hospital. The BDDS team, equipped with bomb protection suits and robotic equipment, safely retrieved the device from the building.

The IED was later taken to an open ground at the Hadapsar Gliding Centre, where it was defused through a controlled explosion around 10 pm on Wednesday.

Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar said the device consisted of four white elongated gelatin sticks, a printed circuit board (PCB), timer, battery circuit, sensor, wires and a small detonator.

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{{^usCountry}} “The timing of the explosion was set for midnight. The bomb did not contain shrapnel. Forensic experts have collected samples and, as of now, it is not known whether the device contained explosive material and, if yes, what type of explosive substance was used,” Kumar said, adding that investigators are yet to establish who planted the device and the motive behind the act. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The timing of the explosion was set for midnight. The bomb did not contain shrapnel. Forensic experts have collected samples and, as of now, it is not known whether the device contained explosive material and, if yes, what type of explosive substance was used,” Kumar said, adding that investigators are yet to establish who planted the device and the motive behind the act. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Hadapsar Police Station registered a case under Sections 109 (attempt to murder), 125 (rash and negligent act endangering human life) and 288 (negligent conduct with explosive substances) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hadapsar Police Station registered a case under Sections 109 (attempt to murder), 125 (rash and negligent act endangering human life) and 288 (negligent conduct with explosive substances) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} On Thursday, police detained 16 persons, including a medical representative, for questioning. Officials said all those detained had visited the hospital on Wednesday evening. They were later released after no direct evidence linking them to the incident emerged during questioning. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Thursday, police detained 16 persons, including a medical representative, for questioning. Officials said all those detained had visited the hospital on Wednesday evening. They were later released after no direct evidence linking them to the incident emerged during questioning. {{/usCountry}}

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“So far, there is no indication suggesting a terror angle, but we are examining other theories,” Kumar said.

Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) team and intelligence agencies continued their investigation in Hadapsar on Thursday.

“We are exploring possibilities such as disputes involving hospital doctors over property or other matters, or whether a relative upset over the death of a patient during treatment could be connected to the incident,” an officer said.

Police officials said CCTV footage from the hospital and nearby areas is being scanned to identify the person who planted the device, while forensic analysis of the seized components is also underway.

Man seen in CCTV footage given clean chit

Police on Thursday said a person seen in CCTV footage in connection with the recovery of IED at the hospital had no role in the incident. During the investigation, police came across CCTV footage of a person riding an electric vehicle near the hospital premises. He was traced and questioned, during which he claimed he had no connection with the incident, officials said.

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“The person’s role has been ruled out in the case.,” Kumar said.

(With agency inputs)

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