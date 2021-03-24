Lockdown rumours wear heavy on gym business in Pune

Pune: Gym owners may face empty workout spaces again as rumour of lockdown is keeping customers avoid visiting the establishments.

While inquiries for new membership are falling, old clients are demanding assurance of money refund before renewing membership.

“Since the night curfew was imposed from February 22, people have been apprehensive of a lockdown. The rise in Covid cases has left many on wait-and-watch mode to extend membership. The common queries are whether membership will be transferred or extended after Diwali if lockdown is announced,” said Nilesh Kale, president, Pune Fitness Club Association.

Gyms were allowed to reopen from October 2020 after seven months of closure. There are around 3,000 gyms in the city.

“The number of those in 15-22 year age group seeking membership has dropped. Those in the IT sector who used to workout at the gym have also become less as many are working from home. Only the fitness freaks are regular and our business has hit by 50 per cent,” said Kale.

According to estimates, the lockdown has left the industry face losses running over ₹500 crore. The annual turnover of the industry is ₹800-1000 crore.

“People are avoiding yearly and six-month packages and it affects the gym maintenance expense,” said Ayesha Nagargoje, RC Fitness Club, Wagholi.

“As the summer season is approaching, we are looking forward to good business as it is a peak period for us. The lockdown talks has left many customers in two minds about investing in gyming,” said Manish Patwardhan, Fitranger Gym, Kothrud.

Saurabh Gandhe, a regular at a gym at Sadashiv peth, said, “Last time, my six-month membership got wasted because of the lockdown. Hence, I have opted for one-month subscription which though is on the higher side than the bulk package but is economical given the lockdown probability.”

Photo caption: Gyming session in progress at Brawn Fitness, Balajinagar, Pune Satara Road on Wednesday.