Lodge police complaint against Rapido: Pune Rickshaw Panchayat

As leaders of several auto-rickshaw unions have been arrested by the Pune police for allegedly blocking roads and protesting in the city, one of the oldest auto unions in the state - Baba Adhav’s Rickshaw Panchayat – has now come out in support of these leaders and auto unions and against the Rapido company which is running bike-taxis in the city. The Rickshaw Panchayat has demanded that the state government lodge a police complaint against Rapido for cheating and engaging in cybercrime. Meanwhile, auto drivers have resumed services in the city and have demanded that the deadline for completing their meter calibration work be extended till January 2023.

A statement issued by the Rickshaw Panchayat read, “In case of the protesting auto unions and their leaders, the police department has imposed several sections on them and shown prompt action. While in the case of Rapido company which is running illegal bike-taxi services across the city, no action has been taken. The state transport department has not given any kind of legal permission to the bike-taxis and so, the police department should immediately lodge a cybercrime complaint against this company.”

Representatives of the Rickshaw Panchayat submitted a memorandum of demands to the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) and the Pune police department. While the auto union also met Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh and demanded that the deadline for meter calibration be extended till January 2023 as most auto-rickshaw drivers have not yet carried out the same. “To resolve the issue of auto drivers, our demand is that the Pune district collector along with RTO officials immediately call a meeting and discuss all issues with the auto union leaders,” said Nitin Pawar, secretary, Rickshaw Panchayat.

