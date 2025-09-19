Pune: A thunderstorm that swept across western and southern Pune on Thursday evening resulted in heavy rainfall and caused significant waterlogging and traffic disruptions during peak hours. Lohegaon recorded the highest rainfall at 74.8 mm, followed by Shivajinagar with 57.2 mm, Chinchwad at 37.5 mm, and Lavale with 619.5 mm rainfall till 8.30 pm. Pashan recorded 71.2 mm rainfall till 5.30 pm. Lohegaon records 74.8 mm rainfall; waterlogging in parts of city, traffic affected

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), rainfall activity is expected to continue over Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad areas until late at night.

SD Sanap, senior meteorologist at IMD Pune, said, “If we look at the overall scenario, it is mainly Pune city that is witnessing significant rainfall activity, primarily due to local weather factors such as thunderstorm formation. At present, a cyclonic circulation persists over Central Maharashtra and adjoining areas. Additionally, afternoon temperatures rose to around 30 degrees Celsius, and humidity levels remained high in the atmosphere. Together, these factors created favourable conditions for thunderstorm development over the city. Consequently, Pune—especially its western parts—experienced notable rainfall activity.”

Several Punekars took to social media and shared photos of waterlogged streets in Kothrud, Baner, Pashan, and Chandni Chowk.

Amol Kadu Deshmukh, who posted about the rain situation on the Pune-Bengaluru Highway on X, wrote that the visibility on the highway is almost zero, which is unusual.

Rise in rainfall from Sept 22

Pune is likely to witness an increase in rainfall coinciding with the beginning of the Navratri festival on September 22. The city is expected to receive light to moderate showers on that day, and a yellow alert has been issued accordingly.

The colour-coded alert map released by the Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai, shows that while light rainfall activity is likely to continue in Pune till September 22, no significant alerts have been issued for the city between September 19 and 22.