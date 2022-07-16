Lonavla bans entry for sightseeing visitors

The Lonavla administration has increased police bandobast as entry is banned for tourists visiting the hill station for sightseeing over this weekend. Those staying in hotels and resorts will not be affected, said officials.

Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh on July 13 issued an order banning assembly of five or more people at trekking routes, forts and tourist places under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) till July 17.

“It is just an extension of the order issued by the district collector. People are allowed to stay in Lonavla,” said Pandit Patil, chief executive officer, Lonavla municipal council.

Zarina Shaikh, who had planned to visit Lonavla on Saturday, said, “Police officers did not allow us to even go shopping.”