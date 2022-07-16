Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Lonavla bans entry for sightseeing visitors

Those staying in hotels and resorts will not be affected, said officials. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Jul 16, 2022 10:50 PM IST
ByJigar Hindocha

The Lonavla administration has increased police bandobast as entry is banned for tourists visiting the hill station for sightseeing over this weekend. Those staying in hotels and resorts will not be affected, said officials.

Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh on July 13 issued an order banning assembly of five or more people at trekking routes, forts and tourist places under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) till July 17.

“It is just an extension of the order issued by the district collector. People are allowed to stay in Lonavla,” said Pandit Patil, chief executive officer, Lonavla municipal council.

Zarina Shaikh, who had planned to visit Lonavla on Saturday, said, “Police officers did not allow us to even go shopping.”

