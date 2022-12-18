Home / Cities / Pune News / Lonavla police to fine tourists who stay at popular spots after permissible time limit

Lonavla police to fine tourists who stay at popular spots after permissible time limit

pune news
Published on Dec 18, 2022 05:49 PM IST

The Lonavla police have sprung into action and are now imposing fines on tourists who stay at popular spots after the permissible time limit

The Lonavla police have sprung into action and are now imposing fines on tourists who stay at popular spots after the permissible time limit (HT FILE PHOTO)
The Lonavla police have sprung into action and are now imposing fines on tourists who stay at popular spots after the permissible time limit (HT FILE PHOTO)
ByJigar Hindocha

The Lonavla police have sprung into action and are now imposing fines on tourists who stay at popular spots after the permissible time limit. Most of the tourist spots are shut after the sunset in Lonavla

Earlier last week, Sathyasai Karthik, sub-divisional police office, Lonavla, conducted a raid at Tiger point and found that the eateries at Tiger Point were running until 3 am and 14 tourists were found violating the time limit. A drunk driver too was fined 5,000.

The stall owners and tourists were given a warning by the police, said Karthik.

The police have often received complaints regarding illegal activities (sale of intoxicant substances) taking place at Tiger Point

“Vendors and tourists should follow all regulations and must shut shop after sunset. We will impose fines on tourists and the amount will be decided in a couple of days,” said Karthik.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 18, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out