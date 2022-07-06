Lonavla receives 184 mm rainfall in last 24 hours

PUNE: Many areas of Lonavla were flooded as the city received 184 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours. Heavy rainfall is also reported from rural areas.

Heavy rains since Monday night led to landslide on Lonavla to Pavana dam road near Dudhivare. There was no report of casualty or anyone trapped in the debris, as confirmed by the local administration.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“There was a minor incident of a landslide as a portion of the hillside crashed on the road leading to the Pavana dam road. After receiving information, our team reached the spot and cleared the debris from the road,” Lonavla police officials said.

Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather forecasting division, IMD Pune, said, “There are chances of extremely heavy rain in the isolated areas of Pune city in the next two days. IMD has issued red alert for Pune, Kolhapur and Satara on July 7 and 8.”

The western Maharashtra district is witnessing heavy rains since the last few days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued orange alert for central Maharashtra for the next three days. The orange alert is indicative of IMD cautioning authorities and citizens to be cautious and prepared for heavy rains.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since the orange alert has been sounded for the region, the impact could be in the form of flooding of roads, waterlogging in low-lying areas and closure of underpasses, according to IMD. Parts of Pune-Mumbai stretch on expressway were also engulfed in fog early morning, slowing the road traffic. Railway transport was also affected as ghat sections witnessed heavy fog.

IMD in its bulletin stated that the upcoming rain spell will be good for most parts of Maharashtra. Several weather systems are lined up to give good rains. The monsoon trough is also active. There are strong westerly wind present along the west coast.