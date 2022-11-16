Home / Cities / Pune News / Long queues at security checks irk flyers in Pune

Long queues at security checks irk flyers in Pune

Published on Nov 16, 2022

The flyers at Pune airport continue to face inconvenience due to long queues at security checkpoints

Long queues at security checkpoints on Tuesday. (HT PHOTO)
Long queues at security checkpoints on Tuesday. (HT PHOTO)
The flyers at Pune airport continue to face inconvenience due to long queues at security checkpoints.

“Once the new terminal building is ready, we will be able to manage flyers in a much better way,” said one of the officials from Pune airport on the request of anonymity. The new terminal building is expected to get ready by August 2023.

Sudipta Ghosh tweeted late Tuesday night, “Minimum 1,000 people ahead in the queue for security check at Pune airport. Travelling with my mother who is above 60 makes it more difficult. During such exceptional events the airport authorities could have increased security counters.”

There are four security check counters at the Pune airport.

Dhairyashil Vandekar, aviation analyst, said, “Airport authorities should manage the rush at the airport. Flyers must not suffer.”

