Long weekend sees heavy rush on Pune-Mumbai Expressway

Pune News

ByShrinivas Deshpande
May 01, 2023 12:41 AM IST

According to the state highway police, to alleviate the situation, the Borghat Highway and Khandala Highway Police stepped in to temporarily stop vehicles heading towards Mumbai near the Khandala tunnel and clear six lanes for vehicles travelling towards Pune

The Pune-Mumbai expressway witnessed long queues of vehicles, with residents keen to hit the roads to travel over the long weekend. Thousands of people flocked to popular tourist destinations near the city, leading to traffic congestion along both sides of the highway.

Lata Phad, Superintendent of State Highway Police said, “Considering the long weekend, the expressway witnessed a significant traffic jam. We are continuously monitoring the situation and decided to take traffic blocks after a particular time interval to clear the traffic.’’

Phad further added that highway police have deployed additional manpower at Khandala and Lonavala to clear the traffic and ease the vehicular movement.

