Lonikand police arrest two for kidnap, extortion

The Lonikand police have arrested two persons who on the pretext of offering help for vehicle repair, kidnapped a businessman and demanded a ransom of ₹5 lakh and later extorted ₹1.50 lakh. The incident took place on Kesnand Theur Road around 10.30 pm on October 22 and the accused have been identified as Rahul Motale (21) and Suraj Jambhale (18).

The police have identified the third associate as Vishal Jagdale who fled after the arrest of the duo. The victim, identified as Rajiv Laxmanprasad Singh (36) of Kesanand, filed the FIR at Lonikand police station.

According to the police, Rahul, who knew Rajiv, forced him to bring a motor vehicle for repair. Later, Suraj and Vishal blindfolded Rajiv with a piece of cloth, forced him into a waiting car, sought ransom of ₹5lakh and threatened him with dire consequences.

Later, the extortion amount was settled at ₹1.50 lakh. Following the deal, the duo abandoned Rajiv, but threatened to kidnap his daughter if he spilled the beans. Later, the victim confided with the police and a complaint was lodged under the guidance of deputy commissioner of police Rohidas Pawar. Senior inspector Gajanan Pawar said that the two accused have been arrested on charges of kidnapping and extortion while the third is still at large.

