Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Loudspeaker row: MVA calls for Sadbhavana rally on April 30 in Pune
pune news

Loudspeaker row: MVA calls for Sadbhavana rally on April 30 in Pune

PUNE The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and left parties and organisations have jointly called the unity sadbhavana rally on April 30 at Alka Talkies chowk
The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and left parties and organisations have jointly called the unity sadbhavana rally on April 30 (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Apr 28, 2022 11:05 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and left parties and organisations have jointly called the unity sadbhavana rally on April 30 at Alka Talkies chowk.

Leaders of the Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Shiv Sena along with those of the Communist Party of India (CPI) jointly held a press briefing and announced conducting the sadbhavana rally at Alka Talkies chowk near LIC building on Saturday, April 30.

NCP city unit president Prashant Jagtap, Congress city unit president Ramesh Bagwe, CPI leader Ajit Abhyankar and Sena leaders said that they have invited state-level leaders for the same.

As the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) warned the state government to remove loudspeakers from mosques and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) indirectly supported it, there are chances that tension may be created among communities. Against this backdrop, MVA leaders said that there are various real issues like inflation and others but the MNS and other parties are creating tension among citizens. The Congress claimed that they have got permission for holding a public rally at Alka Talkies chowk.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP