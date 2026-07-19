Love marriage leads to violent attack; four booked for attempted murder

A dispute over a love marriage took a violent turn in Pune district’s Manchar town when four people allegedly attempted to kill a man by ramming a car into his motorcycle before assaulting him with hockey sticks, wooden sticks and iron pipes in broad daylight on Saturday.

Yuvraj sustained serious injuries in the assault and was rushed to a hospital for treatment. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

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The incident, captured on CCTV cameras, occurred at 3 pm leading the Pune Rural police to register an attempt-to-murder case against the four accused: Pranav Sonar and Anil Sonar from Manchar, and Kiran Kulkarni and Ganesh Kulkarni from Ambegaon on the same day. Police have launched a manhunt to apprehend them.

According to the police, the victim, Yuvraj Nighot (27) of Ambegaon, had married Tewajswini Sonar at Alandi, a marriage the Sonar family did not accept. The attack stemmed from the resentment of Tewajswini’s family members over the marriage.

Mahadev Waghmode, senior police inspector at Manchar police station, said, “The assailants allegedly chased the victim in a car, deliberately hit his motorcycle to make him fall on the road, and then brutally attacked him with hockey sticks, iron pipes and wooden sticks.”

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{{^usCountry}} Yuvraj sustained serious injuries in the assault and was rushed to a hospital for treatment. Police suspect the attack was pre-planned and intended to kill the victim. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Yuvraj sustained serious injuries in the assault and was rushed to a hospital for treatment. Police suspect the attack was pre-planned and intended to kill the victim. {{/usCountry}}

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The entire sequence of events was recorded on CCTV cameras installed in the area. The footage, which has since surfaced on social media, shows the car colliding with the motorcycle before the occupants step out and repeatedly assault the victim with hand-held weapons, creating panic among bystanders.

Based on the victim’s complaint and preliminary investigation, Manchar police registered a case against the four accused under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and other relevant provisions.