Lover forces woman to sell house, siphons off money

A 40-year-old woman has lodged an FIR with Pune police stating her father’s friend with whom she had a relationship allegedly forced her to sell her row house and siphoned off the money. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
Published on Apr 05, 2022 11:42 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE A 40-year-old woman has lodged an FIR with Pune police stating her father’s friend with whom she had a relationship since 2012 allegedly forced her to sell her row house and siphoned off the money. The FIR has charged the accused for allegedly making videos of their physical relations with help of his friend which was later used for blackmailing. Based on the FIR at Vimantal police station, the man and his friend, both residents of Khese Park in Lohegaon, are under the scanner of investigators.

According to the police, the victim and accused were known to each other and later got into a relationship. They had physical relations at various places and the accused got the act video filmed by his associate. Later, the duo threatened to make the video viral on social media and forced her to sell a row house that was bought in her name and took away the money. Fed up with constant harassment, the victim lodged a complaint.

