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Maha approves major overhaul of recruitment processes across departments

In a parallel move, the government has approved the creation of 18 new services, bringing 93 additional cadres under a streamlined combined examination framework

Published on: Apr 15, 2026 03:56 am IST
By Kimaya Boralkar
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In a sweeping reform aimed at reducing the number of separate exams, standardising eligibility criteria, and expanding the scope of combined competitive exams conducted by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC), the state cabinet on Monday approved a major restructuring of the state’s hiring processes across departments.

Currently, the state’s administrative structure encompasses 33 departments, around 110 establishments, and over 3,600 cadres. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

At the heart of the overhaul – aligned with the state’s ‘Viksit Maharashtra 2047’ vision – is a major expansion of the combined examination system, wherein the number of cadres recruited through MPSC’s group A and B civil services exams will rise sharply from 57 to 102, with the addition of 45 new cadres.

In a parallel move, the government has approved the creation of 18 new services, bringing 93 additional cadres under a streamlined combined examination framework; expected to reduce duplication of exams conducted separately by different departments while increasing the number of posts available through fewer, unified tests.

Currently, the state’s administrative structure encompasses 33 departments, around 110 establishments, and over 3,600 cadres – governed by more than 1,400 recruitment rules leading to multiple, overlapping exams. To address this, the cabinet has approved changes to 574 service entry rules; standardising qualifications, experience requirements and preference criteria across similar cadres, thereby eliminating inconsistencies that previously led to unnecessary exams. Notably, the government has decided to largely remove the requirement of prior work experience for direct recruitment posts, making it easier for fresh candidates to compete. Pushing for greater transparency, the state will implement a ‘no interview policy’ for non-gazetted posts; recruitment to which will be based solely on objective criteria. Even for certain gazetted posts under nomination quotas, interviews will be replaced by internal promotions and deputation.

Mahesh Gharbude, president, Competitive Examination Students Association, said, “The government has taken a revolutionary decision to increase the number of cadres recruited through the MPSC. Earlier, recruitment for a limited number of cadres was conducted through the commission. The government has now decided to significantly expand this scope and henceforth, recruitment will cover a much larger number of cadres. We had been consistently pushing for many years for all examinations for group ‘C’ direct recruitment cadres to be conducted through the MPSC, and it is satisfying to finally see this demand being fulfilled.”

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / Maha approves major overhaul of recruitment processes across departments
Home / Cities / Pune / Maha approves major overhaul of recruitment processes across departments
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