Maha budget: Sports science centre, museum on Shivaji Maharaj announced in Pune

Devendra Fadnavis, finance minister, has proposed several projects for Pune district during the budget, however, most are just expansions of existing initiatives that have already begun or are in the process. There have been a few new projects announced in the budget including a sports science centre at Balewadi and an economy park. Even though it’s unclear from the proposals what exactly will be included in these initiatives, they will boost city’s sports and economic activity.

(HT FILE PHOTO)

Fadnavis, who is holding the charge of finance minister presented the budget for 2023-24 on Thursday in Maharashtra Assembly and made various provisions for Pune.

Maharashtra government has already set up the first sports university at Balewadi. Along with this, Fadnavis has now proposed a sports science centre at the Balewadi complex.

The Southern Command had a sports science centre in Pune city although it is mainly for those from the defence sector, now this proposed centre by the state government will help other players.

The Shinde-Fadnavis government has also allocated Rs500 crore for various educational institutes in the state including two from Pune city - Deccan College and College of Engineering Pune (COEP).

Fadnavis proposed economy parks in six cities in the state including one in Pune. At the Nagpur Assembly session, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Fadnavis had promised to set up a national-level memorial at Bhide Wada. The state government kept its commitment and set out ₹50 crore for it in the budget.

While tenants at Bhide Wada are opposing giving land, the government is trying to resolve the matter in out of court settlement.

Sunil Tingre, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA, said, “Pune is the second largest city. Purandar Airport and the Pune Metro were mentioned by the finance minister, but no financial provision was made for the same.”

BJP state unit chief Jagdish Mulik said, “The budget is inclusive and will help in the development of the state. There has been everything for all sectors in the budget.”

Fadnavis has also proposed various other projects in rural parts of the Pune district. Among them includes Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Garden at Ambegaon for which the state government has now allocated ₹50 crore. Along with that, the government planned to set up a museum on the life and times of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Shivneri fort, his birthplace. A total of Rs300 crore has been earmarked for the museum.

Recently, the state government approved the funds for the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj memorial at Vadu and Tulapur in the Pune district and funds have been earmarked in the budget.

Last year Maharashtra government announced the leopard safari in Pune district although Baramati was a potential destination, Fadnavis on Thursday announced that the leopard safari will come up at Junnar taluka.

Maharashtra government announced Rs300 crore for Jyotirlinga development in Maharashtra. A total of five Jyotirlinga are in Maharashtra and among them Bhimshankar from Pune district got funds.