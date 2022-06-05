Maha DTE declares admission process schedule for diploma courses

The Maharashtra State Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) has released the schedule for the engineering diploma courses after Class 10.

The students willing to take the admission for the courses can start applying online and the last date for application is till June 30. The first general merit list for the admission as per the applications received from the students will be declared on July 3. For the first time, the entire admission process will be carried out on online this year, said officials.

As per the admission circular issued by the state technical director of DTE, from June 2 onwards the application and documents verification will be carried out. Once a student applies for taking admission, he/she can do an online verification of the documents submitted. If a student is unable to upload the documents, he/she can go to a nearby facilitation centre of DTE and get the documents verified. Students will be given a time prior to visit the centre.

After the results of the Class 10 board exams are declared, the further process of the admission as per the marks obtained by students will be carried out. Students are instructed to fill up the seat no. of the board examinations. After the general merit list is declared, students will be given chance to raise objections and suggestions from July 4 to 6 and final merit list will be declared on July 6.

