Maha forms expert panel to shape future health policy

PUNE: The Maharashtra government on February 2, 2026, constituted the state health policy and technical advisory committee (SHPTAC), a high-level body tasked with guiding health policy formulation and strengthening public health programmes across the state. The panel brings together administrators, doctors, academicians and public health experts from government and private institutions, officials said on Wednesday. Maharashtra government has constituted the state health policy and technical advisory committee tasked with guiding health policy formulation and strengthening public health programmes. (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Earlier in April 2025, the state government had decided to frame health policies in line with central guidelines while addressing Maharashtra’s specific needs. The government emphasised that evidence-based and knowledge-driven policymaking is crucial for strengthening the health sector, particularly in the midst of emerging technologies, innovations and programme frameworks. Following this, the committee has been constituted to ensure continuous expert inputs and wider stakeholder consultation, as per a government resolution (GR) issued on February 2, 2026.

The committee includes senior district administrators — Dr Mitali Shetty, district collector, Nandurbar; K Manjulakshmi, commissioner, Kolhapur Municipal Corporation; and Meenal Karnwal, chief executive officer, Zilla Parishad, Jalgaon. From the health administration, members include Dr N B Rathod, civil surgeon, Nagpur; Dr Pratap Shinde, district health officer, Gadchiroli; and Dr Jayashree Aher, medical officer of health, Malegaon, Nashik.

Medical education experts on the panel are Dr Chhaya Valvi (GMC Mumbai), Dr Bharati Daswani (GMC Satara), Dr Geeta Bharia (GMC Mumbai), Prof Yogesh Gavli (BJ Medical College, Pune) and Dr Sanjay Surase (JJ Hospital, Mumbai).

Renowned public health specialists such as Dr Abhay Bang of the Society for Education, Action and Research in Community Health (SEARCH), Gadchiroli; Dr Madhuri Kanitkar, former vice-chancellor of Maharashtra University of Health Sciences; and Dr Geetanjali Sachdeva of ICMR-NIRRCH have also been included. Civil society representation includes Dr Ashish Satav of MAHAN Trust, Melghat; and Dr Abhay Shukla of SATHI-CEHAT; while Dr Subhash Salunke, former state health director, represents the state health resource centre. Besides, Dr Ragini Kulkarni, ICMR scientist, will advise the panel on health technology.

“The health department frequently requires specialised inputs from diverse stakeholders, including clinicians, public health experts, administrators and community organisations. The newly formed panel is expected to provide continuous technical guidance, evaluate ongoing programmes and recommend course corrections where necessary,” said Dr Kailas Baviskar, deputy director, IEC Bureau.

As per officials, the move is part of the state’s larger effort to modernise its health system and respond effectively to rising challenges such as non-communicable diseases, an ageing population, and periodic outbreaks. The SHPTAC is expected to play a key role in shaping long-term health priorities and ensuring that programmes remain people-centric and outcome-oriented, officials said.