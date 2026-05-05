Maha forms panel to frame fee refund policy for pvt school admissions

In a breather for parents, the Maharashtra government has initiated the process of framing a policy for refund of school fees in cases where admissions to private, unaided schools are cancelled after confirmation. The school education department on May 2 constituted a state-level committee to recommend a structured and uniform fee refund policy for private recognised schools across Maharashtra. The committee has been directed to submit its report within 30 days.

The government has included representatives from private unaided school managements, principals, parent bodies, and education experts in the committee to ensure wider consultation before finalising the policy. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

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The government has included representatives from private unaided school managements, principals, parent bodies, and education experts in the committee to ensure wider consultation before finalising the policy. The committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of the director of primary education, Sharad Gosavi. Members include retired education director Dinkar Temkar; Dharashiv primary education officer Ravindra Khandare; Nashik secondary education officer Prashant Digraskar; representatives from various private schools and educational organisations; and parent representative Jayashree Deshpande.

Among the committee members are Rahul Adsure from Icon Public School, Devidas Pawar from Kaveritai Patil English Medium School in Kalwa, Appasaheb Jagdale from Ajinkya Charitable Foundation in Uruli Kanchan, Sonali Bhosale from Narayani Foundation in Trimbakeshwar, Ravate Srinivas from Singhania Group of Schools, Jayashree Khandekar from DAV Public School, Macpherson Shen from Bishop Public School, and Ajita Parbhat from Cygnet Public School.

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{{^usCountry}} Presently, while the state has provisions under the Maharashtra Educational Institutions (Regulation of Fee) Act, 2011 and Rules of 2016 to regulate school fees and address complaints related to excessive charges, there is no specific policy defining how much of the fees should be refunded upon withdrawal of admission. The newly formed committee is expected to examine these concerns and recommend a fair framework balancing the interests of both parents and educational institutions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Presently, while the state has provisions under the Maharashtra Educational Institutions (Regulation of Fee) Act, 2011 and Rules of 2016 to regulate school fees and address complaints related to excessive charges, there is no specific policy defining how much of the fees should be refunded upon withdrawal of admission. The newly formed committee is expected to examine these concerns and recommend a fair framework balancing the interests of both parents and educational institutions. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to education commissioner Sachindra Pratap Singh, “The committee will conduct a comprehensive review of all aspects related to fee refund and submit its recommendations to the government within the stipulated time following which, a formal policy decision is expected.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to education commissioner Sachindra Pratap Singh, “The committee will conduct a comprehensive review of all aspects related to fee refund and submit its recommendations to the government within the stipulated time following which, a formal policy decision is expected.” {{/usCountry}}

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