Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Maha-Metro to resume installing girders across Lakdi pul after Ganesh festival
pune news

Maha-Metro to resume installing girders across Lakdi pul after Ganesh festival

Prominent Ganesh mandals raised objections to the Maha-Metro work of placing girders on the pillars at Lakdi pul
By Siddharth Gadkari
UPDATED ON SEP 14, 2021 07:00 PM IST
Maha-Metro girder work on Ladi pul (bridge) in Deccan has been halted after objections were raised. (HT)

PUNE: Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha Metro) will take a call regarding installing girders across the Sambhaji bridge popularly known as Lakdi pul after the Ganesh festival.

Atul Gadgil, director of Maha Metro, on Monday said, “It is a technical matter and will take some time to study. We have requested city mayor Murlidhar Mohol to give us one week’s time for the purpose. We will report and make a presentation to the mayor. The decision will be taken after the Ganesh festival is over.”

After around eight prominent Ganesh mandals located in the peth areas raised objections to the work of placing girders on the pillars at Sambhaji bridge last week, Mohol intervened and instructed Maha Metro to stop work apart from calling a meeting of Metro officials to discuss the issue.

Maha Metro, which is executing the Pune metro project, started work on installing a 50metre-long steel girder across Sambhaji bridge, which is the longest girder on the metro stretch between Vanaz and Civil court. However, workers of Ganesh mandals objected to placing the girder at a height of 20 metre above Sambhaji bridge and demanded that the height be increased from 20 feet to 28 feet as they would otherwise face problems passing through the bridge to immerse Ganesh idols in the Mutha river during the Ganesh immersion procession. Office bearers of the mandals claimed that placing girders at a height of 20 feet may pose obstacles during the Ganesh immersion procession. Officials of Maha Metro said that the measurement of the height of Ganesh idols along with their chariots and other decorations has been completed and that till date, these have a maximum height of 24 feet.

RELATED STORIES

As per National highway height clearance standards, a height of 20 feet is mandatory and the two pillars above Sambhaji bridge upon which the girder is going to be placed are kept at a height of 6.5metre by Maha Metro. Maha Metro has taken permission for temporary traffic diversions due to closure of the Lakdi pul from August 24 to September 12.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

In my opinion: The political poker game and the civic polls

Pune district reports 556 new Covid cases

Monsoon likely to linger till end of September: IMD

Woman found stabbed to death in Pune, partner in police custody
TRENDING TOPICS
NEET SS 2021 registration
Hindi Diwas 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud
Covid vaccine
MS Dhoni
Abdul Ghani Baradar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP