Maha orders overhaul of women and child counselling units at police stations

In a revamp of women- and child- counselling units at police stations, the state government has directed that necessary infrastructure be established for women- and child- counsellors at all police stations and that the respective unit heads of all commissionerates and superintendent offices discontinue the services of all such counsellors who have demonstrated irregular and unprofessional conduct. A government resolution (GR) addressed to all units across Maharashtra has been issued by the director-general of police (DGP), officials said on Sunday. Police officials supervising them must ensure that their work is satisfactory and up to the mark failing which, they should be removed and replaced with new counsellors with the assistance of district committees. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The order dated May 22, 2025, states that counsellors have been appointed on an ad-hoc basis and that they should self-charge for the services being rendered. Police officials supervising them must ensure that their work is satisfactory and up to the mark failing which, they should be removed and replaced with new counsellors with the assistance of district committees.

The order further states that those in charge of the respective police stations must ensure that such women- and child- care welfare centres are equipped with adequate furniture, telephones, stationery, and other necessities. Senior police officials must immediately commission the centres with the assistance of district- women and child welfare officers, and a report on the same must be sent to the women and child welfare commissionerate. Once a centre is commissioned, the concerned police officials must ensure that it is run in both letter and spirit under the supervision of the respective counsellors whose work must be monitored.

The order adds that officials must ensure that the incumbent counsellor has a Masters in Social Work (MSW) degree and a salary account in his or her name. The ‘Cell for Women and Children’ is an effort to eliminate violence against women (VAW). Counsellors must provide services to women survivors through trained social workers strategically located in the police system with a clear understanding that violence against women is a crime, and that it is the responsibility of the state to prevent and counter it.

The aim of having such cells inside police stations is to have a more coordinated, coherent and in-depth response to the problem by integrating quality psycho-socio-legal services into the police system and providing access to women seeking justice. The first women- and child- welfare centre/cell was established in 1984 as a strategic collaboration between the Mumbai police and the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Mumbai. Currently operating as a scheme of the state government, the aim is to expand at the district and taluka levels. Under the scheme, the TISS and local non-governmental organisations (NGOs) are establishing cells across districts. Currently, 144 such cells have been sanctioned at various locations across the state.