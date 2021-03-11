Home / Cities / Pune News / Maha sugar commissioner orders attachment of 13 mills for non-payment of farmers’ dues
pune news

Maha sugar commissioner orders attachment of 13 mills for non-payment of farmers’ dues

Pune: Maharashtra sugar commissionerate has taken strict action against 13 sugar mills over their failure to pay fair and remunerative price (FRP) dues to farmers in the current season
By Manasi Deshpande
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 05:52 PM IST
HT Image

Pune: Maharashtra sugar commissionerate has taken strict action against 13 sugar mills over their failure to pay fair and remunerative price (FRP) dues to farmers in the current season. The state sugar commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad issued the revenue and recovery certificate (RRC) orders against these mills located in Solapur, Osmanabad, Beed, Sangli and Aurangabad districts. The RRC order directs attachment of properties of these mills.

“The order was issued on March 10. These mills gave less payment to farmers. Post order, collectors of the districts where the mills are located have the authority to attach assets such as sugar mill, gazettes and sugar produce. The fund collected can be used to pay farmers’ dues,” said Gaikwad.

An RRC order was issued against 78 sugar mills two years ago. Last year, the payment procedure was properly carried out and it is the first RRC order of the current season. The total dues of these 13 mills are 556.75 crore. Of the 13 mills, seven are in Solapur, two each in Osmanabad and Sangli, and one each in Aurangabad and Beed districts.

According to the sugar commmissionerate officials, non-payment of farmers’ dues by sugar mills according to FRP within 14 days of procurement will attract action.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Milind Ekbote granted bail

Fastag effectiveness in question as long delays reported at toll plaza

AICTE’s PCM optional for tech education gets mixed reactions

26 illegal mobile network boosters seized
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP