Maha to get a tribal university in Nashik district

Maharashtra will soon have a university dedicated to tribals in Nashik district to impart quality education and skills’ training from kindergarten (KG) to postgraduate (PG) level. The proposed university is an initiative of Maharashtra governor C P Radhakrishnan who is also the chancellor of universities in the state and exercises powers delegated under the Maharashtra University Act 1984. (From left) Dr D N Sonawane, a student with his degree, C P Radhakrishnan, and Prof Sunil Bhirud. (HT PHOTO)

“A tribal university is being set up in the state of Maharashtra and the very purpose of it is not to let tribals remain tribals but train them to compete in the world. We need to give modern education to the tribals living in isolation to make them competent,” Radhakrishnan said in his address during the first convocation ceremony of the College of Engineering Pune (CoEP) Technological University on Wednesday.

Addressing the students of CoEP Technological University, the governor said that they need to dedicate at least an hour daily to reading printed books. “You may have long working hours on your laptop but close it for a while and give one hour every day to reading a printed book to refresh yourself and gain new knowledge,” he said.

It was the first convocation ceremony of the CoEP Technological University which stood 33rd in the state universities and 77th in engineering during the recent NIRF Rankings. Also present on the occasion were Pramod Chaudhari, chairman of the Board of Governance; professor Sunil Bhirud, vice-chancellor; D N Sonawane, registrar; and Yashodhara Haribhakta, director of the Board of Examinations of the CoEP Technological University.

According to Chaudhari, CoEP has collaborated with KPMG, a consulting group, to shape up CoEP’s positioning as a world-class institute. CoEP gets top preference even among students from other states when they consider studying engineering in Pune. “All those who are passing out today must keep the legacy and values of CoEP in mind in their future journey,” Chaudhari said.

Earlier this week, governor Radhakrishnan had presided over a meeting at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai to discuss creation of model tribal villages in the scheduled areas of Maharashtra and creation of a tribal university in the state. At the meeting, he had said, “This university will not only cater to the educational needs of tribal students but also play a crucial role in their holistic development.”

The governor during the meeting had also said that the main issues in his mind about the university are accessibility, integration, and excellence. “The university will reserve 80% of its seats for tribal students, ensuring that they have ample opportunities to pursue higher education and achieve their dreams. The remaining 20% seats will be open to non-tribal students, fostering a sense of unity and understanding between different communities. The university will adhere to the highest standards of excellence, governance, and academic rigour, with top-tier accreditation from NAAC to ensure quality education,” Radhakrishnan had said. According to the governor, there is a similar university set up in Orissa.

CoEP Technological University currently has a student strength of 4,600.

It runs 28 PG, 10 UG (undergraduate), and two MBA (Masters in Business Administration) programmes.

Construction work for the new library and administration building will start soon.

As part of student welfare drives, 105 laptops were distributed to the students, and scholarships worth ₹1.4 crore were given to 330 students.

CoEP Technological University has started three courses at the UG level and two courses at the PG level for working professionals this year.

As part of the state’s initiative to provide technical education in the mother language, six textbooks have been translated in Marathi and are being made available to students.

The university got 24 patents this year of which, 10 are for medical devices.

(Information shared by professor Sunil Bhirud, vice-chancellor, CoEP Technological University)