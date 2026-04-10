Maha to modernise engineering college labs to align academic training with industry needs

In a move aimed at bridging the gap between technical education and industry requirements, the education department has signed an agreement to modernise laboratory infrastructure in engineering colleges across the state.

Officials said that these labs will be equipped with digital fabrication tools, prototyping equipment and other facilities to support project-based learning. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) to that effect was signed between the Directorate of Technical Education and Maker Bhavan Foundation on April 8 in the presence of higher and technical education minister Chandrakant Patil.

As per the agreement, laboratories in autonomous engineering institutions will be upgraded with advanced technology to better align academic training with current and emerging industry needs. The initiative will begin with the setting up of modern ‘Maker Space’ labs in seven government and aided autonomous engineering colleges.

Officials said that these labs will be equipped with digital fabrication tools, prototyping equipment and other facilities to support project-based learning. The move is expected to encourage innovation, research and entrepreneurship among students, while also strengthening linkages between industry and academia.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Senior officials from the higher and technical education department and representatives of Maker Bhavan Foundation were present at the signing ceremony. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Senior officials from the higher and technical education department and representatives of Maker Bhavan Foundation were present at the signing ceremony. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Patil said, “Engineering education must evolve in step with the changing needs of industry. By equipping our colleges with modern laboratories and ‘Maker Spaces’, we are creating an environment where students can learn through hands-on experience, innovate, and develop skills that are relevant for both present and future industries. This initiative will not only strengthen technical education but also promote research, entrepreneurship, and stronger collaboration between academia and industry.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Patil said, “Engineering education must evolve in step with the changing needs of industry. By equipping our colleges with modern laboratories and ‘Maker Spaces’, we are creating an environment where students can learn through hands-on experience, innovate, and develop skills that are relevant for both present and future industries. This initiative will not only strengthen technical education but also promote research, entrepreneurship, and stronger collaboration between academia and industry.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to the education department, the initiative will also focus on faculty training and curriculum modernisation to ensure that students are better prepared for industry demands. It is expected to support startups and local industries by providing access to technical resources and innovation-driven infrastructure. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the education department, the initiative will also focus on faculty training and curriculum modernisation to ensure that students are better prepared for industry demands. It is expected to support startups and local industries by providing access to technical resources and innovation-driven infrastructure. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The project is in line with the objectives of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and is seen as a step towards making technical education in Maharashtra more skills-oriented and industry-relevant.

See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON