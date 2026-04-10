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Maha to modernise engineering college labs to align academic training with industry needs

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) to that effect was signed between the Directorate of Technical Education and Maker Bhavan Foundation on April 8

Published on: Apr 10, 2026 08:10 am IST
By Kimaya Boralkar
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In a move aimed at bridging the gap between technical education and industry requirements, the education department has signed an agreement to modernise laboratory infrastructure in engineering colleges across the state.

Officials said that these labs will be equipped with digital fabrication tools, prototyping equipment and other facilities to support project-based learning. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) to that effect was signed between the Directorate of Technical Education and Maker Bhavan Foundation on April 8 in the presence of higher and technical education minister Chandrakant Patil.

As per the agreement, laboratories in autonomous engineering institutions will be upgraded with advanced technology to better align academic training with current and emerging industry needs. The initiative will begin with the setting up of modern ‘Maker Space’ labs in seven government and aided autonomous engineering colleges.

Officials said that these labs will be equipped with digital fabrication tools, prototyping equipment and other facilities to support project-based learning. The move is expected to encourage innovation, research and entrepreneurship among students, while also strengthening linkages between industry and academia.

The project is in line with the objectives of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and is seen as a step towards making technical education in Maharashtra more skills-oriented and industry-relevant.

 
Home / Cities / Pune / Maha to modernise engineering college labs to align academic training with industry needs
Home / Cities / Pune / Maha to modernise engineering college labs to align academic training with industry needs
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