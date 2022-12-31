Mahaashtra to witness cooler than normal nights in Jan: IMD

According to the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) new year forecast, monthly minimum temperatures in many parts of central India and adjoining areas of peninsular, east, and northwest India are likely to be below normal in January 2023. According to the forecast, Maharashtra’s nights will be cooler in January.

The IMD released the ‘Rainfall Forecast for January to March (JFM) 2023 and monthly outlook for rainfall and temperature during January 2023’ on Saturday.

Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director, IMD, stated that the probability forecast for maximum temperatures indicates that below-normal maximum temperatures are likely over many parts of central and peninsular India, including Maharashtra.

“The nights in January in Maharashtra will be cooler than usual, “Dr Mohapatra noted.

He also stated that La Nina conditions are currently prevailing over the equatorial Pacific region.

“According to the most recent model forecasts, these La Nina conditions are likely to persist during the January-February-March (JFM) season before weakening. At the moment, neutral IOD conditions prevail over the Indian Ocean, and the most recent model forecast indicates that neutral IOD conditions are likely to persist throughout the forecast period “Dr Mohapatra stated.

According to Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather forecasting department at IMD Pune, January will begin on a pleasant note for the city.

“Pune is expected to have a pleasant start to the month of January. The night temperature will be between 13 and 14 degrees Celsius during the first week, and the day temperature will be around 32 degrees Celsius,” Kashyapi informed.