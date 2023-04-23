Lack of parking space at metro stations a major issue

The issue of parking is likely to persist and may escalate further as Maha-Metro plans to start service on additional stretches soon. The Maha-Metro officials said there is no space for parking at many stations including RTO, Bund Garden, Deccan and Ruby Hall and commuters may have to rely on feeder service rather than getting their own vehicles to the station.

Maha-Metro will provide integration facilities at metro stations including approach roads, circulation facilities, pedestrian ways and feeder buses. (HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to Maha-Metro there is lack of parking space especially in the old city areas. The elevated 15.7 km Vanaz to Ramwadi route has 16 stations, of which Maha-Metro was unable to get parking space at eight stations. There won’t be any parking available at Vanaz, Anandnagar, Deccan Gymkhana, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Ruby hall, Bund Garden, Yerawada and Ramwadi stations.

Maha-Metro has tied up with PMC for parking space at Garware College station. They will also use Pune Railway station parking for Pune railway Metro station. They have managed to get limited parking at Managalwar Peth and Kalyaninagar station and it will be only for two-wheelers.

Atul Gadgil, director (works), Maha-Metro said, “There is no concept of providing parking to vehicles in Metro service. Actually, people should have to keep their vehicles at home and use feeder service while using metro service. However, it will take time to develop this kind of mindset in the public. So, we have provided parking where we managed to get land. There is ample space for parking at main metro stations -Civil Court, Shivajnagar and Swargate stations.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“At Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Udyan station PMC has given a letter to Maha-Metro to use mechanised parking on profit and cost sharing basis. The terms and conditions are not finalised yet,” Gadgil added.

The 17.4 km PCMC-Swargate route has nine overhead stations and five underground stations, of which, parking is available at only Bhosari and Dapodi stations.

Railway administration has provided parking space to Maha-Metro at Kasarwadi station. Defence will give land for Khadki and Range Hills station and police will provide space for Bopodi station parking. Maha-Metro will provide integration facilities at metro stations including approach roads, circulation facilities, pedestrian ways and feeder buses.