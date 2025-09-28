Maha-Metro, IIT-Kanpur sign first cybersecurity pact

Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) has signed its first Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IIT-Kanpur’s C3iHub to strengthen cybersecurity for metro systems in Pune and Nagpur. Hardikar said cybersecurity is becoming increasingly critical for public transport systems, which have multiple departments interacting directly with citizens. (HT FILE)

The MoU was signed on September 26 at Metro Bhavan by Maha-Metro managing director Shravan Hardikar and C3iHub CEO Dr Tanima Hazra. This marks the first such collaboration between IIT-Kanpur and a metro operator in India.

Hardikar said cybersecurity is becoming increasingly critical for public transport systems, which have multiple departments interacting directly with citizens. “Metro systems cannot remain untouched by cyber threats. A robust security framework is essential,” he said.

Hazra thanked Maha-Metro for its proactive approach and said the partnership aims to identify risks and implement modern cybersecurity solutions tailored to metro operations.

The agreement will focus on securing systems such as operations control, signalling, telecom, power supply, fare collection, building and tunnel management, and onboard equipment. It includes vulnerability assessments, policy development, and real-time monitoring.

Maha-Metro already employs firewalls, network separation, and database management. With this initiative, it will align with global standards such as ISO/IEC 27001:2022, the NIST Cybersecurity Framework, and CERT-In guidelines.

Security evaluations will be conducted at key locations in Pune and Nagpur, including depots and control centres. Similar efforts are now being explored by other metro systems across India.