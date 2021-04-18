Maha-Metro successfully completes underground tunneling work beneath Mutha riverbed

The Maharashtra Metro Railway corporation ( Maha Metro) has successfully completed the 30-metre difficult underground tunnelling work crossing the Mutha riverbed stretch near Shivajinagar.

Maha Metro started the actual tunnelling work in March for the stretch between Civil court to Budhwar peth. With this, Pune city has become the fourth city after Kolkata, Chennai and Mumbai where an underground Metro rail crosses the river.

Within few days of starting the work, Maha-Metro by March end entered the riverbed of the Mutha river. The total width of the riverbed is 90 metres and of that, water flows in the 30 -35-metre stretch. The remaining part of the riverbed is dry, Maha-Metro reached exactly below the water in two-three days and went down 18 metres beneath the actual ground level.

Atul Gadgil, Maha-Metro director said, “We have crossed the 30–35-metre stretch beneath the river. We have almost reached the other side of the edge of the riverbed and we will pass it in the coming two-three days.”

According to Maha-Metro officials, Metro rail will operate below the surface beneath Mutha river at 28 metres which is the lowest point of the metro route. The tunnel is six meters below the lowest point of the river. After that there is a seven-meter ridge of the tunnel.

Pune metro has an underground stretch measuring 5.019 km in its PCMC to Swargate corridor. There are five underground stations. Among these five metro stations, there are three stations where Maha-Metro is erecting multi-modal hubs and other transport models would be connected to each other.

The city, as per plan, has three metro corridors being developed by Maha-Metro, the state government company. It will cover a total distance of 31 kilometers (a 16-km stretch from Pimpri to Swargate and another from Vanaz to Ramwadi at an estimated cost of ₹11,420 crore).

Besides Pune, the Kolkata metro crosses the Hooghly river where the tunnel has been dug 33 metres below the riverbed. In Mumbai, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) completed one of the twin tunnels passing under the city’s Mithi river. The two tunnels, one of which is complete, are almost 12.5m below Mithi river. Chennai has an operational line under water with the proposed Metro line passing through 20 metres deep under the depths of the Adyar river and Chepet Lake while travelling between Madhavaram and Sholinganallur.