Maha-Metro to construct MSRTC depot at Shivajinagar metro station

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) is set to return its Shivajinagar station to the original location after four years of being temporarily shifted to Wakdewadi for Pune Metro works. The decision comes after the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) did not show interest in MSRTC’s proposal to establish a commercial complex adjacent to the station and the latter delayed deciding on the commercial complex.

Now, the public transport utility has opted to construct only the station and appointed an architect to draw the plan that will be finalised in the coming days.

The Shivajinagar MSRTC station initially occupied four acres, with one acre allocated to Pune Metro for an underground Shivajinagar metro station as per the Maha-Metro and MSRTC agreement. The Pune Metro is executed by Maha-Metro.

After the demolition of the Shivajinagar station, it was relocated to the Dairy Development Department premises in Wakdewadi, 1.5 kilometre from the original depot, in December 2019.

The agreement stipulated that rent would be paid to the Dairy Development Department for a three-year period. Now, even as the Shivajinagar metro station is operational, the MSRTC station at Wakdewadi is functional for nearly four years.

Maha-Metro is taking the lead in constructing the new Shivajinagar MSRTC stand, planning a ground floor plus 21-platform station, and offices. Despite MSRTC’s initial insistence on a commercial complex, Maha-Metro reiterated in a letter dated August 22, 2023, that constructing a commercial complex was not feasible and urged the construction of an MSRTC stand at the site.

Vidya Bhilarkar, deputy director, MSRTC, said, “The layout for the Shivajinagar ST stand is almost finalised, consisting of a ground floor and upper station. A Mumbai-based architect has made two plans with and without the commercial complex. The plan is expected to be approved and sent to Maha-Metro in a few days.”

The public transport authorities are also pursuing a demand to occupy the existing temporary ST stand of Wakdewadi.

“So that we can operate from both stands. However, the state government is yet to make a decision on the issue,” she said.

Atul Gadgil, director (works), Maha-Metro said, “We took over 36 gunthas of land at the Shivajinagar ST station. In return, we plan to construct a ST station of equal value. Construction will commence once MSRTC gives the plan for the new station. The completion of the station will depend on the plan layout.”

MSRTC seeks Wakdewadi land for workshop

One of the MSRTC officials on condition of anonymity said, “There used to be an ST workshop at Shivajinagar station, before it was moved to Wakdewadi along with the bus stand. Now, there’s a proposal to relocate the workshop to Sangvi. However, MSRTC has requested the state government to hand over the Dairy Development Department’s two and a half acres for the workshop.”

