Maha-Metro to issue work order on Swargate-Katraj underground stretch next month

Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) will issue a work order for the Swargate-Katraj underground metro extension next month, paving the way for the construction to begin by the end of the year. The 5.5-km stretch, part of phase II of the Pune Metro expansion, will run underground. The original tender covering Market Yard, Padmavati and Katraj, floated in January 2025, excluded Bibwewadi and Balajinagar stations, and was added later following intervention by guardian minister Ajit Pawar in the revised tender issued on April 11. (HT FILE)

The corridor will ease congestion on Satara Road and improve north-south connectivity by linking Swargate station with Katraj, covering several dense residential areas along the way.

Officials said bids for the project opened on September 20 and the contract is expected to be awarded within 10 days. “The selected company will start work by next month,” said Atul Gadgil, director (works), Maha-Metro, on Saturday.

Six firms, including Larsen & Toubro, J Kumar Infraprojects, Afcons–SAM India, ITD Cementation, HCC–Kalpataru JV, and Tata Projects, have shown interest. Once completed, the extension will cut travel time between Swargate and Katraj from 45 minutes to under 15 minutes, according to officials.